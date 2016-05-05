FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
May 5, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cyxone issue prior to First North listing strongly oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Cyxone AB (publ):

* Said on Wednesday its share and warrant issue prior to its planned NASDAQ First North listing has been oversubscribed by about 540 percent

* Issue of 25 million Swedish crowns ($3.1 million) has been subscribed to about 135 million crowns including subscription commitments

* Company to raise in total about 25 million crowns before listing and issue costs of about 2.8 million crowns

* Settlement notes to be sent out May 6

* First day of trading of company shares and warrants on NASDAQ First North is expected on June 7

Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 8.0590 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
