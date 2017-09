BUZZ-Centrica: bottom of Stoxx on equity issuance

** Utility group Centrica -c.7%, top loser on Stoxx 600 & on track for worst day in >1 yr on surprise equity issuance

** Intends to raise funds equal to c.7% of its current issued capital (c.350 mln shares) via placing with institutional investors (c£750-800 mln)

** Proceeds to fund 2 acquisitions, pay down additional debt (c£400 mln for latter)

** Some surprise in additional c.£400 mln being raised to pay down net debt, Jefferies says

** CNA also top FTSE 100 loser, with >1X 30-day avg vol through in c.30 mins