BRIEF-Qatar Railways Co cancels construction contract for JV including OHL
May 5, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Qatar Railways Co cancels construction contract for JV including OHL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Obrascon Huarte Lain SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Qatar Railways Company (QR) had cancelled a contract with a consortium (Joint Venture), that included OHL, to build a train station

* The contract was awarded on June 20, 2013 to the consortium led by Samsung C&T Corporation (50 percent), including also OHL (30 percent) and Qatar Building Company (20 percent)

* The order book pending to be executed linked to this contract by OHL Group ascended to 247.7 million euros ($284.3 million) at end-Dec. 2015 (3.6 percent of the construction total order book)

