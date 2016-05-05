FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norbord Inc Reports Fire At High Level, Alberta Mill
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norbord Inc Reports Fire At High Level, Alberta Mill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) -

* Norbord reports fire at high level, Alberta Mill

* As a precaution, Norbord immediately suspended production at mill

* All non-essential mill employees were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported

* Says it is in process of assessing damage to mill and impact to its production schedule

* Fire is currently contained to log storage area outside

* Wednesday’s fire is not believed to be related to any forest fires in the surrounding area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

