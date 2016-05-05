BRIEF-Norbord Inc Reports Fire At High Level, Alberta Mill

May 5 (Reuters) -
* Norbord reports fire at high level, Alberta Mill
* As a precaution, Norbord immediately suspended production at mill
* All non-essential mill employees were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported
* Says it is in process of assessing damage to mill and impact to its production schedule
* Fire is currently contained to log storage area outside
* Fire is currently contained to log storage area outside

* Wednesday's fire is not believed to be related to any forest fires in the surrounding area