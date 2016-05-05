FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bill Barrett reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.28
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bill Barrett reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp :

* Bill Barrett Corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly production sales volumes of 1.4 mmboe

* Executed agreement to divest a portion of Uinta basin assets for approximately $30 million

* 2016 capital expenditures outlook reduced to $90-$135 million from $100-$150 million as a result of lower well costs

* Exited Q1 of 2016 with $106 million of cash and an undrawn credit facility

* At March 31, 2016, principal balance of long-term debt was $803.2 million

* Q2 capital expenditures are expected to total approximately $30-$35 million

* 2016 production outlook of 5.8-6.2 mmboe

* $135 million, reduced from $100-$150 million as a result of lower XRL well costs

* Q2 production sales volumes are expected to approximate 1.4 mmboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

