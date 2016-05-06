BUZZ-Interserve: worst day in 13.5 yrs on exceptional H1 charge

** Interserve -21%, on track for worst day since late 2002 & top after British support services and construction company takes 70 mln stg H1 charge

** Co says has been hit by cost overruns and delays in a energy-from-waste contract in Glasgow; sees H1 & FY net debt 35 mln stg higher than previous guidance

** Estimates under review and actually could go either way, Liberum says, hiking net debt est by c.10% to 347 mln stg & by 70 mln stg to 360 mln stg in 2017

** Nearly half of 30-day avg vol through in first 10 mins

** 2017 net debt/EBITDA of 2.3x, makes prospect of capital returns or acquisitions less likely, Liberum adds