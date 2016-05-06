FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Esotiq & Henderson plans to split, list new fashion co on NewConnect
#Apparel & Accessories
May 6, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Esotiq & Henderson plans to split, list new fashion co on NewConnect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Esotiq & Henderson SA :

* Said on Thursday that it decided to start works on a division of the company

* The division will be carried out by transfer of the company’s fashion segment to a newly established acquiring company

* As a result of the division, all current shareholders of Esotiq & Henderson will receive newly issued shares of the acquiring company

* The number of shares of the acquiring company to be received by shareholders will be equal to the number of Esotiq & Henderson shares already held

* Plans to list the acquiring company on NewConnect market

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
