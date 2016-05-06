BRIEF-Transtema Group buys 100 pct stake in WinCore

May 6 (Reuters) - Transtema Group AB :
* Acquires 100 pct stake in WinCore AB with its wholly owned subsidiary WinCore Finans AB
* WinCore AB is a technology company, WinCore Finans AB offers financial services
* Sellers of WinCore AB are Jonas Gaverby, CEO of the company, and Mattias Hantin
* Purchase price amounts to 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.47 million) and is to be paid on date of possession, May 27
* Purchase price consists of 10 million crowns in cash and 10 million in newly issued shares in Transtema Group
* Shares are issued at a price based on 10 day volume-weighted trading price preceding May 27, but maximum 17 crowns per share
Source text: bit.ly/1VMul3W
Further company coverage:
$1 = 8.1131 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom