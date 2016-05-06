FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transtema Group buys 100 pct stake in WinCore
May 6, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transtema Group buys 100 pct stake in WinCore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Transtema Group AB :

* Acquires 100 pct stake in WinCore AB with its wholly owned subsidiary WinCore Finans AB

* WinCore AB is a technology company, WinCore Finans AB offers financial services

* Sellers of WinCore AB are Jonas Gaverby, CEO of the company, and Mattias Hantin

* Purchase price amounts to 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.47 million) and is to be paid on date of possession, May 27

* Purchase price consists of 10 million crowns in cash and 10 million in newly issued shares in Transtema Group

* Shares are issued at a price based on 10 day volume-weighted trading price preceding May 27, but maximum 17 crowns per share

Source text: bit.ly/1VMul3W

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.1131 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
