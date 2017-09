May 6 (Reuters) - Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel Publ AB :

* Sells brand LO Smith to The Absolut Company for 1 million euros ($1.14 million)

* Funds will be used for Cefour’s continued expansion and sales work

* Cash consideration will be paid July 1, 2016

