BRIEF-Kenges Rakishev makes offer for Kazkommertsbank shares
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
#Financials
May 6, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kenges Rakishev makes offer for Kazkommertsbank shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Kazkommertsbank :

* Says Kenges Hamitovich Rakishev, holder of 344,129,532 common shares of Kazkommertsbank, extends offer to other shareholders of the bank to sell their shares of the bank for a price of 211.4978 tenge ($0.6322) per one common share and for 79 tenge per one preferred share

* Holders of global depository receipts with the shares of the bank as underlying assets (GDR) may participate in this offer as well

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 334.5600 tenge Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
