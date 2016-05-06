FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cyprus Stock Exchange transfers 5 companies to Surveillance Market
May 6, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cyprus Stock Exchange transfers 5 companies to Surveillance Market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Cyprus Stock Exchange :

* Announces transfer to Surveillance Market of Louis PLC and Karyes Investments Public Company LTD due to not reporting FY 2015 results, with effect from May 10, 2016.

* Says LP Transbeton Public LTD, Charilaos Apostolides Public LTD and Cyprint PLC have already been transferred to Surveillance Market and their shares trading has been suspended due to not reporting FY 2015 results

Source text: bit.ly/1VMzLfa

Further company coverage: [ ], [ ], [ ], [ ], [ ], [ ]

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
