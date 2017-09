May 6 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Carlo Messina says:

* If Veneto Banca’s cash call is not successful on the market, the Atlante fund will have to intervene

* Given that Intesa has invested in Atlante, Intesa does not intend to take any share in Veneto Banca after the cash call

