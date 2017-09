May 6 (Reuters) - Credito Real SAB de CV SOFOM ER :

* Said on Thursday successfully issues 300 million Mexican pesos ($16.8 million) in local notes with ticker CREAL 00516

* Completes amortization of its 200 million pesos short term unsecured notes CREAL 00415

