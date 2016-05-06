BRIEF-PDG Realty signs memorandum with banks to restructure debt

May 6 (Reuters) - PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes :

* Said on Thursday that it signed memorandum of understanding with Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Bradesco SA, Caixa Economica Federal and Itau Unibanco SA to formalise possible debt restructuring agreement

* Says that if formalised, the agreement will cover up to 60 percent of its gross financial debt (at end of Dec. 2015), corresponding to about 3.7 billion Brazilian reais ($1.05 billion)

Source text: bit.ly/1SS2I6X

