BRIEF-Agile Content to acquire Over-The-Top-Networks business
#IT Services & Consulting
May 9, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Agile Content to acquire Over-The-Top-Networks business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Agile Content SA :

* Said on Monday that it entered into agreement with UUX Holding Company Ltd to buy Over-The-Top-Networks business through acquisition of 100 percent of the companies Over The Top Networks International Inc, Over The Top Networks SA and Over The Top Networks Iberica SL

* Says transaction is valued at $7.9 million plus a variable fee, dependant on achieving of certain financial variables in FY 2016

* Says payment in cash ($5 million) and by capital increase through credit compensation and new shares issue

Source text: bit.ly/1WUtCfZ

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
