May 9 (Reuters) - MBF Group SA :

* Said on Friday that it signed a preliminary agreement to sell its entire 45 pct stake in AJ Finanse Doradztwo Finansowe Sp. z o.o. (AJ)

* To signs a final sale agreement by the end of Q2

* Plans to sell AJ due to its insufficient growth

