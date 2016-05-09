FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Information Services Group posts Q1 loss per share $0.02
May 9, 2016 / 10:52 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Information Services Group posts Q1 loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Information Services Group :

* Announces first-quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $49.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises full-year 2016 revenue guidance

* “For 2016, we are raising our forecasted growth in revenues to a range of 7 percent to 9 percent”

* Reaffirming forecasted growth in adjusted EBITDA of between 10 percent and 15 percent for 2016

* Acquires tracepoint, an organizational change management (OCM) firm

* Randy Geoghagan, founder and president of Tracepoint, and his team will continue to lead OCM business

* FY2016 revenue view $217.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
