May 9(Reuters) - Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA :

* Announced on Friday that it approved to pay interim dividends totalling 2.3 million Brazilian reais ($658,234), corresponding to 0.0107 real per ordinary share

* Record date is May 23

* Ex-dividend date is May 24

* Payment date is June 3

Source text: bit.ly/1Tz86bg

