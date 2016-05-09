FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transtema Group buys 100 pct shares in BearCom
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 9, 2016 / 12:32 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transtema Group buys 100 pct shares in BearCom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Transtema Group AB :

* Said on Friday, acquired 100 pct shares in BearCom AB, IT and service provider offering its services to customers throughout Sweden

* Sellers of BearCom AB were Olev Lilleste, Erik Beckeman and Christer Brattlöf

* Purchase price amounted to about 7.9 million Swedish crowns ($971,267.69) to be paid on date of possession, May 27

* Purchase price consisted of 5.7 million crowns in cash, 1.8 million crowns in newly issued shares in Transtema Group AB and 376,000 crowns in options

* Shares were issued at a price based on 10 day volume-weighted trading price preceding May 27, but maximum 17 crowns per share

Source text: bit.ly/1TOqwYj

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.1337 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
