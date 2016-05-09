FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Inversiones La Construccion to buy Inversiones Confuturo
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2016 / 12:53 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Inversiones La Construccion to buy Inversiones Confuturo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Inversiones La Construccion SA :

* Said on Friday that it signed a preliminary agreement with Corp Group Banking SA, Fondo de Inversion Privado Corp Life and Corp Group Interholds SpA to buy 488,491,123 series B shares of Inversiones Confuturo SA (formerly Corp Group Vida Chile)

* The value of the transaction is estimated at 49.27 billion Chilean pesos ($73.7 million), expects to close the deal in June

Source text: bit.ly/1T6Tlza

Further company coverage:

$1 = 668.5300 Chilean pesos Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.