May 9 (Reuters) -

* KBC bank Ireland says to cut variable mortgage rates by 0.1 percent for new customers

* Cuts to all fixed rate customers; No change to variable rates for existing customers

* Annoncement follows cut by AIB earlier on Monday

* Ireland’s main opposition party said on Monday it would table a law to give the Central Bank power to intervene in the setting of mortgage rates (Reporting By Conor Humphries)