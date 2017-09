May 10 (Reuters) - Qrf CVA :

* Reported on Monday fair Value of the real estate portfolio of 217.11 million euros ($247.03 million) at 31 March 2016 versus 218.8 million euros at 30 Dec. 2015

* Stable Occupancy rate of 98.43 pct

* Debt ratio decreases to 48.74 pct at 31 March 2016 (compared to 49.27 pct at 30 Dec. 2015)

