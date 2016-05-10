FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Grafton Group sees softness in UK market ahead of Brexit
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 10, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grafton Group sees softness in UK market ahead of Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Grafton Group Plc

* says positive about the prospects for the group, and sees the recent trends in the group’s markets in Ireland and the Netherlands to be sustained

* says uncertainty about Brexit referendum ‘appears to be having a bearing on current activity levels’

* says UK market softened in april following a good first quarter ‘which may reflect current market uncertainties’; April revenue adversely affected by lower demand for seasonal outdoor products

* sees continuing growth momentum in Ireland and improving conditions in the Netherlands

* revenue for the four months to 30 april 2016 increased by 13.2 per cent to £790 million (four months to april 2015: £698m) and by 11.9 per cent in constant currency Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.