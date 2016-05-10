FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Hummels signs for Bayern Munich, Dortmund say
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 10, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Soccer-Hummels signs for Bayern Munich, Dortmund say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund have agreed to sell Mats Hummels to Bayern Munich, effective from the start of next season, his club said on Tuesday.

Both teams have agreed the terms of the transfer, which should be completed in coming days subject to a medical, Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co said in a statement to the stock exchange.

The club gave no financial details.

Hummels, a 27-year-old central defender who played over 200 games for Dortmund, has 46 international caps for Germany and was in the side that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Dortmund are second in Germany’s Bundesliga, with Bayern already crowned champions.

Reporting by John Stonestreet, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.