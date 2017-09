BRIEF-Topdanmark Q1 pre-tax profit DKK 209 million; below expectations

May 10 (Reuters) - Topdanmark A/S :

* Q1 pre-tax profit 209 million Danish crowns ($31.92 million) (Reuters poll 278 million crowns)

* Q1 post-tax profit 164 million crowns (Reuters poll 215 million crowns)

* Q1 combined ratio 85.8 percent (Reuters poll 89.0 percent)

* Profit forecast model for 2016: unchanged assumed decline in non-life premiums in 2016

* 2016 post-tax profit is upgraded from 800 million - 900 million crowns to 0.9 billion - 1 billion crowns

