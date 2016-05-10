FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Balder Q1 net profit up at SEK 775 million
May 10, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Balder Q1 net profit up at SEK 775 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Balder :

* Q1 net profit 775 million Swedish crowns ($95.08 million) versus 435 million crowns year ago

* Q1 rental income 1.26 billion crowns versus 685 million crowns year ago

* Q1 profit from property management before tax attributable to parent company shareholders 468 million crowns versus 323 million crowns year ago

* Q1 profit from property management before tax 562 million crowns versus 323 million crowns year ago

* Expects to complete about 500 apartments during H1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1507 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
