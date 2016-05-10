FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UniCredit says Atlante capital hit could rise to just below 20 bps
May 10, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-UniCredit says Atlante capital hit could rise to just below 20 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Unicredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni tells a conference call:

* Bank has pledged to put around 840 million euros into the 4.25-billion euro Atlante bailout fund for the time being

* Atlante contribution weighed on core capital for about 3 basis points in Q1

* Should Atlante fund increase its firepower to 6 billion euros, UniCredit’s contribution would rise to around 1 billion euros and the maximum capital hit for the bank would be just below 20 basis points Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

