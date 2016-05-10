FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank reduces Elis shareholding
May 10, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank reduces Elis shareholding

Owen Wild

2 Min Read

May 10 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has made progress in reducing its stake in Elis with a declaration on Friday showing over 2.5% of the French hygiene and laundry group had been sold. The German bank still holds 10.8m Elis shares, equivalent to 9.47% of the company, as of May 6.

Deutsche benefitted from a strong reaction to the company’s first-quarter results last week that triggered a 4.5% gain last Wednesday, with the shares moving from a close of 15.90 on May 3 to close at 16.62 the following day. The accelerated bookbuild on April 14 that left Deutsche nursing a 12.03% shareholding priced at 16.45.

The bank’s approach to blocks, and the residual positions that result, is not to everyone’s taste but this is another situation where Deutsche has extracted a profit by taking time to sell its stick and avoid creating an overhang on the stock.

In previous situations, rather than act as a weight on a company’s share price by dribbling out shares, the bank has sought to place chunks of stock by touring portfolio managers. It looks like the bank is doing the same now, having sold nearly 3 million shares, more than have changed hands through the exchange since April 14.

Shares were trading at 16.77 at 3.45pm local time today. (Reporting by Owen Wild)

