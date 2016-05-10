BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens: considering planned new line in Czech Republic, not Egypt

May 10 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa
* Pegas nonwovens says reconsidering its decision regarding the installation location of its new production line
* Pegas says reconsidering whether the new production line will be installed in Egypt or Czech Republic
* Pegas says decision whether to relocate planned line to Czech Republic from Egypt should be taken by the board of directors in June
* Pegas says reasons to reconsider include demand structure and product mix developments
