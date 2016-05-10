FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens: considering planned new line in Czech Republic, not Egypt
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 10, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens: considering planned new line in Czech Republic, not Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa

* Pegas nonwovens says reconsidering its decision regarding the installation location of its new production line

* Pegas says reconsidering whether the new production line will be installed in Egypt or Czech Republic

* Pegas says decision whether to relocate planned line to Czech Republic from Egypt should be taken by the board of directors in June

* Pegas says reasons to reconsider include demand structure and product mix developments

* For previous story: Further company coverage:

