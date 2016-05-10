FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PDG Realty sells REP to LDI Desenvolvimento Imobiliario
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PDG Realty sells REP to LDI Desenvolvimento Imobiliario

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes :

* Said on Monday that it would sell its 58.1 pct stake in REP Real Estate Partners - Desenvolvimento Imobiliario SA (REP) to LDI Desenvolvimento Imobiliario SA (LDI)

* In consideration for the company’s stake in REP, LDI will give the company 26 properties located in Sao Paulo valued at 33.9 million Brazilian reais ($9.8 million)

* Additionally, the company’s net debt will be reduced by about 237.0 million reais

Source text: bit.ly/1ZB6Ysi

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.4767 Brazilian reais Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.