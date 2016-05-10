BRIEF-Intertain Group reports quarterly net income C$0.14/share

May 10 (Reuters) - Intertain Group Ltd :

* Intertain announces first quarter 2016 financial results, update on process to enhance shareholder value

* Quarterly revenue C$128.5 million versus C$32.8 million

* Quarterly adjusted net income per share C$0.62

* Quarterly net income per share C$0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.50, revenue view C$120.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Confirming its previously announced 2016 full year financial guidance