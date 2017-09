May 11 (Reuters) - Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag

* Says earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) also increased to eur 75 million in h1

* news: carl zeiss meditec ag: carl zeiss meditec ag records revenue growth of 8.6 percent

* Says revenue is now expected to range between eur 1,080 million and eur 1,120 million.

* Says ebit margin is expected to be within range of 13-15 percent in current fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: