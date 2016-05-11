FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Sopharma AD sells its shareholding in Ivanchich and Sons, Serbia
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 11, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF- Sopharma AD sells its shareholding in Ivanchich and Sons, Serbia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11(Reuters) - Sopharma AD :

* Said on Tuesday that the Board of Directors of Sopharma AD authorized the executive director of the company to enter into a contract for the sale of the shareholding of Sopharma AD in the capital of Ivanchich and Sons, Serbia

* The transaction was concluded on May 9

* The parameters of the transaction are subject to confidentiality clauses in the interest of the all parties

* Sopharma AD will continue its activities on the Serbian market through its daughter company Sopharma Trading AD

Source text - bit.ly/1OgALpi

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.