BRIEF- Sopharma AD sells its shareholding in Ivanchich and Sons, Serbia

May 11(Reuters) - Sopharma AD :

* Said on Tuesday that the Board of Directors of Sopharma AD authorized the executive director of the company to enter into a contract for the sale of the shareholding of Sopharma AD in the capital of Ivanchich and Sons, Serbia

* The transaction was concluded on May 9

* The parameters of the transaction are subject to confidentiality clauses in the interest of the all parties

* Sopharma AD will continue its activities on the Serbian market through its daughter company Sopharma Trading AD

