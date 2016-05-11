BRIEF-Castle Alternative Invest terminates share buyback programme

May 11(Reuters) - Castle Alternative Invest Ltd. :
* Said on Tuesday agreed to the early termination of the share buyback programme on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange which started on June 9, 2015
* 724,526 shares have been bought back
* Furthermore, the Board of Directors has decided to issue put options tradeable on SIX Swiss Exchange
* Each shareholder will be granted 1 put option free of charge for each registered share held
* Every 30 put options will entitle shareholders to tender one registered share with a nominal value of 5 Swiss francs($5.13) at the exercise price of 17.80 francs
* Put options will be traded from 17 May 2016 to and including May 30
* As a result of the share buyback by issuing put options, Castle Alternative Invest Ltd. plans to repurchase up to 321,621 registered shares
