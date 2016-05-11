FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tom Tailor Q1 sales up at 218.9 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tom Tailor Q1 sales up at 218.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor Holding AG :

* Q1 sales rose 1.5 percent to 218.9 million euros ($249.11 million)

* Guidance confirmed

* BONITA umbrella brand was unable to withdraw from effects of a difficult market environment, especially in month of January

* Group’s Q1 gross profits decreased to 116.3 million euros due to higher costs of materials (previous year: 119.3 million euros)

* Q1 reported group EBITDA decreased to 6.3 million euros(previous year: 7.8 million euros)

* Q1 recurring net result was down in Q1 to -5.8 million euros(previous year: -4.0 million euros)

* Expects accelerating structural change in textile industry to continue gaining momentum in coming quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

