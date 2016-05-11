BRIEF-H Lundbeck Q1 EBIT 483 million; beats expectations

May 11 (Reuters) - H Lundbeck A/S :

* Q1 revenue 3.77 billion Danish crowns ($576.96 million) (Reuters poll 3.62 billion crowns)

* Q1 EBIT 483 million crowns (Reuters poll 254 million crowns)

* 2016 guidance raised based on solid sales performance and improved profitability

* Now expects revenue of around 14.2-14.6 billion crowns and EBIT is expected to reach 1.3-1.5 billion crowns for 2016 compared to previously 13.8-14.2 billion crowns and 1.0-1.2 billion crowns, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5343 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)