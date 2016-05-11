FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-H Lundbeck Q1 EBIT 483 million; beats expectations
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 11, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-H Lundbeck Q1 EBIT 483 million; beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - H Lundbeck A/S :

* Q1 revenue 3.77 billion Danish crowns ($576.96 million) (Reuters poll 3.62 billion crowns)

* Q1 EBIT 483 million crowns (Reuters poll 254 million crowns)

* 2016 guidance raised based on solid sales performance and improved profitability

* Now expects revenue of around 14.2-14.6 billion crowns and EBIT is expected to reach 1.3-1.5 billion crowns for 2016 compared to previously 13.8-14.2 billion crowns and 1.0-1.2 billion crowns, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5343 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.