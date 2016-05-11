FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shareholders announce tender offer for 39.92 pct in Redan
May 11, 2016

BRIEF-Shareholders announce tender offer for 39.92 pct in Redan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Redan SA

* Redan’s shareholders, Radoslaw Wisniewski, Piengjai Wisniewska and Teresa Wisniewska, together with Redral Sp. z o.o. Sp.k. and Ores Sp. z o.o. (offerors) announce tender offer for 14,256,263 Redan’s shares, said a representative of offerors in a statement on Tuesday

* The tender price for 14,256,263 shares that represent 39.92 percent of the share capital in Redan was set for 2.07 zlotys ($0.53) per one share

* The offerors will acquire shares, if the number of shares subscribed for represents 10,525,539 votes at Redan’s general meeting

* Following the tender, the offerors plan to reach 100 percent stake in Redan and take steps to re-materialise Redan’s shares and withdraw them from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* The subscription period runs from May 31 to June 29

Source text bit.ly/1XkEDYz

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8800 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
