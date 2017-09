May 11 (Reuters) - Sentica Partners Ltd:

* Sentica Buyout III Ky and Sentica Buyout III Co-Investment Ky have sold their shares in Pihlajalinna Plc in privately negotiated transactions

* Sentica sold in total 3,515,990 shares in the Company, corresponding about to 17.06 percent of all shares and votes in Pihlajalinna.

* After the Share Sale Transactions, Sentica does not own shares in Pihlajalinna

