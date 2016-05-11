FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BUZZ-Leifheit: watertight margins even after shift to mass market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Germany-based Leifheit’s move to produce lower-end versions of its highly engineered household products for the mass market has worked, says Old Mutual Global Investors’ Ian Ormiston who has started buying shares

** The worry was that servicing the mid-market - c7x size of high end (drying racks, kitchen goods and window cleaning systems among co’s products and customers prepared to pay top dollar for quality) - would come to the detriment of margins

** But the bet has paid off; in the last 12 months they have stripped out any “over-engineering” and can sell at lower price point at the same margin (given lower engineering/distribution cost), PM says

** Even the likes of discounters Aldi/Lidl now stock Leifheit products

** Solid results: recent FY slight beat, says Berenberg (flags slow top line, but margin improvement)

** Leifheit competes with family-run Kärcher, its products are distributed in Europe and US, among others; in Germany it is number one in Laundry and Wellbeing, and number two in Cleaning, per Berenberg (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

