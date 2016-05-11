Italy finance minister Padoan warns against Brexit

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday that a British vote to leave the European Union would be a systemic concern as other European countries could consider a similar move.

“It would hurt the U.K. economy as well as the euro zone economy. If the U.K. leaves the block other countries could use the U.K. as an example to follow,” he said.

Padoan also said Brexit would reduce the benefits of integration for other EU members.

“The cost of Brexit outweighs the benefits,” he said. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)