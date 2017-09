May 11 (Reuters) - Double Bond Pharmaceutical International AB :

* Carries out rights issue of 9.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million) to fund development of its products

* Subscription price in rights issue is 2.25 crowns

* Subscription period in rights issue runs between May 23 and June 7, 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1OhFnvt

Further company coverage: