Italy could cut stake in Poste Italiane as part of privatization push - fin min
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 11, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

Italy could cut stake in Poste Italiane as part of privatization push - fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday that the Italian government could sell down its 65 percent share in the recently listed post office firm Poste Italiane as part of a privatization drive.

“It may be part of our privatization targets,” he said.

In March Poste Italiane Chief Executive Francesco Caio said he expected the state to continue reducing its stake to around 30 percent.

The Italian government sold a 35 percent stake in Poste Italiane in a stock market flotation in October that raised 3 billion euros.

Padoan also mentioned Italian railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato (IPO-FERRO.MI) as another privatization candidate for 2017. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

