May 11 (Reuters) - Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA :

* Said on Tuesday declares FY 2015 dividend payment over ordinary shares of 0.38213859 soles ($0.1149) per share

* Declares FY 2015 dividend payment over preferred shares of 0.40124552 soles per share

* Sets payment dates for both share types to April 7, April 29, June 30

Source text: bit.ly/1TQpdbm

Further company coverage: