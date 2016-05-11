FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cucinelli sees double-digit sales and profits growth in 2016
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
May 11, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Cucinelli sees double-digit sales and profits growth in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli expects to reach double digit growth in sales and profits this year as it reported 9 per cent rise in first quarter sales at current exchange rates, in line with expectations.

The company said on Wednesday sales came in at 121.8 million euros ($139.24 million) in the first three months of the year, a touch above a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 121 million euros.

“We can expect for 2016 a healthy double-digit growth both in sales and profits,” Chairman and Chief Executive Brunello Cucinelli said in a statement.

Sales grew by 9 percent in North America and Europe and by 11 percent in Greater China, it said. Domestic sales, which account for 20 per cent of overall revenues, were up 6.4 percent. ($1 = 0.8747 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.