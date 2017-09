May 12(Reuters) - Technogym SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday consolidated revenues of 115.6 million euros ($132.04 million) in Q1 2016, with organic growth of 11.2 pct versus Q1 2015 (103.9 million euros)

* At constant exchange rates, total revenues in Q1 2016 would have increased 13.3 pct versus Q1 2015

