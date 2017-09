May 11 (Reuters) - Alior Bank SA :

* Poland’s mid-tier lender reports Q1 net interest income of 412.5 million zlotys ($106.5 million) versus 344.3 million zlotys year ago

* Q1 net fee and commission income 87.3 million zlotys versus 92.8 million zlotys year ago

* Q1 net profit 80.2 million zlotys versus 91.2 million zlotys year ago

* In Q1 Alior paid almost 21 million zlotys of bank tax Source text for Eikon:

