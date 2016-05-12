FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caledonia mining q1 revenue $13.4 million
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caledonia mining q1 revenue $13.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

* Q1 gold produced 10,822 oz versus 9,960 oz

* Results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 all-in sustaining cost $950 per oz versus $985 per oz

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share (basic) $2.7

* Capital investment is expected to moderate somewhat over remainder of 2016

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.0

* Completion of central shaft remains on track for mid-2018

* Focus continues to be implementation of revised investment plan at blanket

* Qtrly revenue $13.4 million versus $12.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
