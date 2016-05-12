BRIEF-TOYA to negotiate conditions for acquisition of MaxCom's shares

May 12 (Reuters) - TOYA SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it decided to enter into negotiations for signing of letter of intent, term sheet or any similar document for formalization of non-binding arrangements between Toya and MaxCom SA
* The document will contain basic conditions for future transaction of acquisition by Toya the new issue shares of MaxCom SA
* MaxCom operates in production and sale of telecommunication equipment, mainly mobile phones
