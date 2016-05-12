FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TOYA to negotiate conditions for acquisition of MaxCom's shares
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 12, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TOYA to negotiate conditions for acquisition of MaxCom's shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - TOYA SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it decided to enter into negotiations for signing of letter of intent, term sheet or any similar document for formalization of non-binding arrangements between Toya and MaxCom SA

* The document will contain basic conditions for future transaction of acquisition by Toya the new issue shares of MaxCom SA

* MaxCom operates in production and sale of telecommunication equipment, mainly mobile phones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
