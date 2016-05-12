FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Produkty Klasztorne signs LoI and negotiates merger with Bioalt
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Produkty Klasztorne signs LoI and negotiates merger with Bioalt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Produkty Klasztorne SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Bioalt sp. z o.o. concerning negotiations for acquisition of up to 100 pct stake in Bioalt

* The parties decided that they are interested in carrying out the investment project that involves capital increase of Produkty Klasztorne to shareholders of Bioalt for 100 pct stake in Bioalt

* Moreover, the investment project involves share consolidation at the ratio of 1 to 10 that results in change of shares nominal value to 1 zloty per share

* Under investment project the parties plan merge Bioalt into Produkty Klasztorne and change name of Produkty Klasztorne and its business to the one currently conducted by Bioalt

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.