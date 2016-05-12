FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Corem Property Group issues bond loan of SEK 300 million
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Corem Property Group issues bond loan of SEK 300 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Corem Property Group AB :

* Said on Wednesday is to issue a non-secured bond loan of 300 million Swedish crowns ($36.87 million) with maturity of 3.5 years on the Swedish market

* Loan would be issued on May 18, 2016

* The bond loan has floating interest rate of STIBOR 3M + 475 basis points and final maturity on Nov. 10, 2019

* Bond loan is issued within frame of 750 million crowns

* The proceeds will be used to refinance company’s outstanding bond of 300 million which expires on May 30, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.1360 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.